Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Set To Team Up After Being Named WNBA All-Stars

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This might actually be more intriguing than them playing against each other.

When it comes to the WNBA, most people are looking for two things: 1. What’s the latest with “The Caitlin Clark Effect?,” and 2. When does she play Angel Reese again?

Ain’t many people thinking about Clark and Reese being teammates … wait, teammates? (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect Is On Full Display In Las Vegas Prior To Game Against Aces)

Yep, that’s exactly what’s happening following the WNBA releasing their All-Star rosters Tuesday.

Clark and Reese have been named All-Stars as rookies, making history as this will be the first time in the WNBA that the All-Star Game will feature two players in their first year. As we all know, the two despise each other (especially Reese towards Clark), but they’re going to have to put all of that aside, figure out how to become teammates and then defeat Team USA from there when the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game tips off.

How hilarious would it be if these two got into a fight while wearing the same jersey? (LMAO)

It sounds funny, but with how petty Reese is and how Clark doesn’t take ish from anybody, this is something that could pop off easily.

Now do I think it will happen?

Of course not, but the fact that a possibility exists, we can work off that — potential in this scenario is good enough for me.