Caitlin Clark Isn’t Just An Elite Baller, She’s One Of The Classiest People Out Here

How can you not like Caitlin Clark?

There’s no doubt whatsoever that Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA, but she hasn’t let that get to her head as she consistently signs autographs and takes photos with fans — young ones in particular.

She’s one hell of a role model and classy as you can be, and that was on 100% display before Tuesday night’s contest against the Las Vegas Aces. Taking some time out of their busy basketball schedule, both Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates hung out with a girl named Bailey Lux, a cancer patient who is just 14 years old.

Having a battle against cancer for the second time, Indiana decided to make Lux an honorary team member, and on top of that, Clark herself had some personal time with Bailey.

WATCH:

Again … how can you not like Caitlin Clark?

If you didn't see it, be sure to check out my blog titled, "Finally! Aces' Jackie Young Shows Some Decency Towards Caitlin Clark After She's Been Getting Wheelbarrowed By Hate," which is about Young helping out Clark. It's nice to see something nice happen to her, especially when you see videos like this one with Bailey Lux.

At this point, I just don’t understand how you can hate Caitlin Clark. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Set To Team Up After Being Named WNBA All-Stars)

At the same time though, I got my own haters, and that ish comes out of nowhere sometimes.

It be like that though, but carry on, Caitlin. Keep doing you and never change.