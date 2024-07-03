Editorial

Caitlin Clark Isn’t Just An Elite Baller, She’s One Of The Classiest People Out Here

BLOG
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 30: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during a time out during the second quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on June 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

How can you not like Caitlin Clark?

There’s no doubt whatsoever that Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA, but she hasn’t let that get to her head as she consistently signs autographs and takes photos with fans — young ones in particular.

She’s one hell of a role model and classy as you can be, and that was on 100% display before Tuesday night’s contest against the Las Vegas Aces. Taking some time out of their busy basketball schedule, both Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates hung out with a girl named Bailey Lux, a cancer patient who is just 14 years old.

Having a battle against cancer for the second time, Indiana decided to make Lux an honorary team member, and on top of that, Clark herself had some personal time with Bailey.

WATCH:

Again … how can you not like Caitlin Clark?

If you didn’t see it, be sure to check out my blog titled, “Finally! Aces’ Jackie Young Shows Some Decency Towards Caitlin Clark After She’s Been Getting Wheelbarrowed By Hate,” which is about Young helping out Clark. It’s nice to see something nice happen to her, especially when you see videos like this one with Bailey Lux.

At this point, I just don’t understand how you can hate Caitlin Clark. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Set To Team Up After Being Named WNBA All-Stars)

At the same time though, I got my own haters, and that ish comes out of nowhere sometimes.

It be like that though, but carry on, Caitlin. Keep doing you and never change.