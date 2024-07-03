Finally! Aces’ Jackie Young Shows Some Decency Towards Caitlin Clark After She’s Been Getting Wheelbarrowed By Hate

About time!

Jackie Young, a guard for the Las Vegas Aces, surely saw her fanbase grow Tuesday night.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were in Sin City for a matchup against the defending champions Aces at T-Mobile Arena.

It was expected to be a fiery contest between the two sides, with the heavyweight fight of the game being between Clark and Las Vegas center A’ja Wilson, currently the favorite to win WNBA MVP. And to throw even more fuel into the fire, Wilson was a part of some outright girl hating against Clark earlier in the year. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Set To Team Up After Being Named WNBA All-Stars)

With this being the case, a lot of people thought physicality would be very present in this game.

Just minutes into the contest, Clark tumbled to the court and took a hard fall while driving towards the paint, appearing to be a bit shaken up in the aftermath.

Well, if her opposition was Angel Reese, you already know what would’ve happened. She would’ve been jumping up and down in celebration with her teammates because Caitlin got hurt, it’s just how petty Reese is — it’s part of the reason why I think a fight could break out between the two at the WNBA All-Star Game despite being teammates.

But Young ain’t Reese, in fact, she’s quite the class act. While Clark was on the ground, Young bent down next to her, tying her shoe with Clark so it would buy her some time with the referee and to get herself together. Clark was seemingly appreciative.

WATCH:

Loved this vet move from Jackie Young at the beginning of the game She bends down to tie her shoe intentionally to give Caitlin time to get up and make sure she’s good 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ySOsHhJB8d — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) July 3, 2024

An absolute fresh breath of air.