Editorial

Finally! Aces’ Jackie Young Shows Some Decency Towards Caitlin Clark After She’s Been Getting Wheelbarrowed By Hate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever stumbles while driving against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of their game at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 88-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
About time!

Jackie Young, a guard for the Las Vegas Aces, surely saw her fanbase grow Tuesday night.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were in Sin City for a matchup against the defending champions Aces at T-Mobile Arena.

It was expected to be a fiery contest between the two sides, with the heavyweight fight of the game being between Clark and Las Vegas center A’ja Wilson, currently the favorite to win WNBA MVP. And to throw even more fuel into the fire, Wilson was a part of some outright girl hating against Clark earlier in the year. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Set To Team Up After Being Named WNBA All-Stars)

With this being the case, a lot of people thought physicality would be very present in this game.

Just minutes into the contest, Clark tumbled to the court and took a hard fall while driving towards the paint, appearing to be a bit shaken up in the aftermath.

Well, if her opposition was Angel Reese, you already know what would’ve happened. She would’ve been jumping up and down in celebration with her teammates because Caitlin got hurt, it’s just how petty Reese is — it’s part of the reason why I think a fight could break out between the two at the WNBA All-Star Game despite being teammates.

But Young ain’t Reese, in fact, she’s quite the class act. While Clark was on the ground, Young bent down next to her, tying her shoe with Clark so it would buy her some time with the referee and to get herself together. Clark was seemingly appreciative.

WATCH:

An absolute fresh breath of air.