CNN Guest Says Merchan ‘Did The Right Thing’ By Postponing Trump Sentence

CNN guest and former New York state Supreme Court Justice Jill Konviser said Tuesday on the network that Judge Judge Merchan “did the right thing” in postponing former President Donald Trump’s sentencing.

Konviser appeared on “The Source With Kaitlan Collins” to discuss the implication of the recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on Trump’s presidential immunity appeal. As SCOTUS released their findings Monday that presidents in office are immune from criminal prosecution for “official acts,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins questioned the judge if Trump’s New York conviction will be challenged. (RELATED: Alvin Bragg’s Team Agrees To Delay Sentencing In Trump Trial Following SCOTUS Immunity Ruling)

“They will ask for a new trial. There is a chance that that happens depending on what the paper says. But if you look at the Supreme Court decision, it talks about core constitutional responsibilities. I don‘t think that arranging to pay off a porn star has anything to do with core constitutional responsibility. So I imagined at the end of the day there could be grounds to deny that,” Konviser said.

“But Judge Merchan did the right thing because you have to hear out what the parties have to say. You may have to do a hearing, but you could decide it on the papers, but he did the cautious thing. If he then set it down and said sentence is this particular day, he‘s tipped his hand to say, ‘I‘m denying it.’ He‘s not going to do that. He was cautious. He said, ‘If there‘s a sentence that‘s when it will be.'”

Fellow guest and CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig continued on to call SCOTUS’ ruling a “godsend from heaven for Donald Trump,” as he broke down the courts “astonishingly broad” definition of official act.

Trump was convicted in a New York on May 30 after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought forward the case claiming the former president falsified business records through a reimbursement of a nondisclosure payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The jury found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts, with his original sentence date scheduled for July 11.

However, following the SCOTUS ruling this week, Trump’s attorneys filed a letter to Merchan arguing the verdicts “in this case violate the presidential immunity doctrine and create grave risks of ‘an Executive Branch that cannibalizes itself,'” according to CBS News. Merchan has since delayed Trump’s sentencing date to Sept. 18, which Bragg’s team has agreed to.