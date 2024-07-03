Dem Donors Set Sights On Congress Amid Growing Fears Of Possible Biden Loss

Democratic donors are planning to increase their congressional contributions in light of President Joe Biden’s debate performance last Thursday, according to Axios.

Trump has widened his lead against Biden after the debate and is now up by 2.4%, according to RealClearPolling averages. Donors are planning to move more money to support congressional candidates as they wait to see more post-debate polling in an effort to safeguard the House and the Senate against a possible second term for Trump, according to Axios. (RELATED: Majority Of Voters Want To Throw Biden Overboard Following Disastrous Debate, Poll Shows)

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who is running for Senate, has reportedly seen a swell of campaign contributions from major donors, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee received a 50% bump in donations from one donor, according to Axios.

Biden brought in a $127 million cash haul in June, including $38 million in the final days of the month, but Democratic fundraisers are now worried that funding for the campaign will plummet in July, Axios reported.

Nearly half of Democratic voters reported that they want to see Biden replaced as the Democratic nominee, according to a Morning Consult poll released Friday. Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas became the first congressional Democrat on Tuesday to call for Biden to drop out. (RELATED: ‘So F*cking Awful’: Ex-Obama Aides Have Total Meltdown After Biden’s ‘Disaster’ Debate)

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and President Joe Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

