‘She’s So F*cking Pathetic’: Trump Slams Kamala, ‘Old Broken-Down Pile Of Crap’ Biden In Leaked Video

A leaked video Wednesday shows former President Donald Trump slamming Vice President Kamala Harris as the potential replacement for President Joe Biden, after labeling the president as an “old broken-down pile of crap.”

In the video released by The Daily Beast, Trump is sitting in a golf cart speaking to what seems to be multiple people. The former president asks the group how they thought he did in the debate, before going on to describe Biden’s poor debate performance. (RELATED: Polls: Trump Has More Than Doubled His Lead Over Biden Since the Debate)

“Took [down] that old broken-down pile of crap. He’s a bad guy. He just quit you know? He’s quitting the race,” Trump said.

“Is that right?” someone behind the camera asks.

“Yep, I got him out [of the race]. And that means we have Kamala. I think she’s going to be better. She’s so bad, she’s so fucking pathetic,” Trump continues. “But can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China who’s a fierce person? He’s a fierce man, very tough guy.”

“Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad” Trump is hilarious dude 😭 https://t.co/JRVIROzsUr pic.twitter.com/vxwfWNamRs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 3, 2024

Following the debate between the two political leaders, some within the Democratic Party began to immediately question if Biden could serve a second term. A CBS/YouGov poll conducted after the debate found 72% of voters believe Biden does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, jumping seven points since their pre-debate survey regarding the same question.

Additionally, post-debate national polls have also indicated a growing lead for Trump, with some showing the former president doubling his previous lead over Biden. According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, Trump appears to now be sitting at a 3.2-lead average over the president within five national polls compared to his previous 1.5-lead average prior to the event.

As some Democratic donors and members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have continued to push Biden to consider stepping aside, surrogates for the president have remained vigilant that the president will be the Democratic nominee come this November.