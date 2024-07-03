EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Mike Lee Mike Sounds Alarm Over Taxpayer-Funded Project To ‘Denigrate America’ For 2026 Celebrations

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee sent a letter to the commissioner of the America250 project, a 50 million dollar taxpayer-funded effort to coordinate celebrations and historical observances for July 2026, demanding answers for their anti-American history and funding of woke organizations.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, in which Lee lays out the problems with the America250 project. Lee, who is a member of the America250 congressional caucus, discovered that America250 has a “Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” whose antiracism institute teaches “the fallacies of America’s founding documents.” He also found that its leadership has embraced discredited 1619 project theories basing all US history around slavery.

America250 is a non-profit organization created to support and execute the plans of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. The Congressional America250 caucus, which has over 100 members of the House and Senate, was created to give guidance to the America250 initiative.

In the letter, Lee mentions that in June, America250 honored the transgender prostitute founder of the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, who endorsed public violence.

America250 also already granted taxpayer funds to poetry readings, study of pre-Columbian mound builders and “digital equity,” according to Lee.

“As a member of the Congressional America250 Caucus, it has been brought to my attention that the Commission is serving as a taxpayer-funded vehicle to advance and promote radical ideologies that undermine the principles found in our Declaration,” Lee wrote in the letter.

“I am not, to say the least, ‘enthusiastic’ about the prospect of providing the Commission with additional financial support in light of the serious issues raised in this letter. While I am deeply invested in ensuring that the celebration of our 250th anniversary is a success, I have grave reservations about the Commission’s capacity to ensure that success,” Lee continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Newsmax Misled Mike Lee On Interview Topics Before Cutting Out Ukraine Criticism, Texts Show)

Here Is What Lee Calls For In The Letter:

A full accounting of every organization that has received funding from America250 or a state chapter/affiliate of America250.

A full accounting of every organization that has made financial contributions to America250, and all records of conversations between America250 and these organizations relevant to funds donated.

A list of all outside groups that America250 is contracting with, and a full accounting of the nature of each contractual agreement and the work being done by these contracts.

A full accounting of how all taxpayer money has been used by the Commission.

A comprehensive report detailing the work performed by the Commission’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as any individuals under her direct or indirect supervision from the beginning of her employment to present day.

A full accounting of the process used by the Commission to determine which national landmarks were, and were not, chosen as a part of America’s Field Trip program and a list of the individuals responsible for identifying the national landmarks that were included.

Information relevant to the selection process for which individuals are highlighted in the Commission’s “America’s Stories,” program, and an explanation for why the Commission has neglected to include any conservative voices thus far as a part of that project.

A full list of the future holidays, events, commemorations, and individuals the Commission plans to highlight between now and the date of the Semiquincentennial.

A justification for the Commission’s decision to highlight Marsha P. Johnson and the other individuals mentioned in its Celebrating Diversity and Resilience: A Pride Month Message from America250.

A full accounting of all communications between America250 and individuals involved with the following organizations: Project 1619, Project Vote, Voto Latino, Students 4 Justice in Palestine, the 400 Years of African American History Commission, Planned Parenthood, the Alliance for Justice, the Bill and Melinda Gates Organization, and Future Forward USA.

A full accounting of all communications between America250 and individuals employed in the Biden Administration, the Biden Campaign, and the Democrat and Republican National Committees.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“I hope that your willingness to provide the information we have requested no later than July 30, 2024, will restore our confidence in the Commission and your dedication to supporting the values, principles, and individuals that make our country great,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sens. Lee, Lummis Introduce Bill As They Accuse FCC Of Meddling In Elections)

Lee called for the requested information to be provided to him no later than July 30.