Graphic Video Shows Suspected Terrorist Stab Two In Mall, Fatally Injuring One

Graphic footage shows a suspected terrorist stabbing two armed men at a mall Wednesday in northern Israel, reportedly injuring one fatally.

StopAntisemitism shared the footage on Twitter of the “stabbing spree.” (RELATED: Hummus Vs. Hamas: Video Appears To Show Israeli Restaurant Owner Shoot Rampaging Palestinian Terrorist)

The video shows the suspect sporting a blue shirt attacking two armed men carrying drinks from behind with a knife-like object. The suspect managed to stab both men multiple times before one of the men recovered and raised his rifle. The blue shirted individual was seen fleeing as one of the men appeared to shoot several rounds at him. The drinks that the armed men carried could be seen on the ground.

T/W ⚠️ – Terror attack at the Karmiel mall in northern Israel as man goes on stabbing spree. Identified as Joud Rabia, he was thankfully eliminated my mall security. pic.twitter.com/rxguYpryEd — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 3, 2024

The suspect was shot dead, according to Israeli police and medical sources, Reuters reported. The suspect was reportedly an Israeli Arab named Joud Rabia, according to Israeli news reports.

“MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating 2 casualties including one in serious condition,” Magen David Adam (MDA), Israel’s version of the Red Cross, tweeted earlier Wednesday.

A report was received at 11:55 in MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Asher region of 2 casualties at a shopping mall in Karmiel. *Initial reports only!!!* MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating 2 casualties including one in serious condition. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/DQQHJT8gtn — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) July 3, 2024

“When I arrived at the shopping mall I was sent to the second floor. I saw two casualties, males in their 20s, lying close to the stalls with penetrating wounds. One was unconscious,” MDA paramedic Ran Moskowitz told The Jerusalem Post. “We placed them in the MICU while providing medical treatment, with one in critical condition and the other conscious and in serious condition.”

Israeli medics told Reuters one of the victims was declared deceased upon reaching the hospital. No terrorist group claimed responsibility for the act but Palestinian Islamic Jihad referred to it as a “heroic operation” in a Telegram post, the outlet reported.