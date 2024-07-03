Hollywood A-List Actress Kate Beckinsale Admits To Flashing In Public, Making Prank Calls To Cope With Grief

Kate Beckinsale took to social media Monday to reveal how she dealt with the grief.

Beckinsale recently turned to humor and friendship to navigate through a particularly tough period. On her Instagram, Beckinsale shared a video of herself mooning the London department store Harvey Nichols, a spontaneous act she attributed to the need for levity after receiving some very difficult news and the death of her beloved cat, Clive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

“The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning – sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. (RELATED: Superstar Actress Kate Beckinsale Blasts Media , Says She Won’t ‘Dumb’ Herself Down To Not ‘Offend’)

“Because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom @nina_kate I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x,” she added.

Beckinsale’s approach resonated with many of her followers, who commended her for using humor as a coping mechanism. This connection was evident in the supportive comments from fans who appreciated her willingness to share these personal moments publicly.

“Laughter is what she needed. Go on Kate,” one fan commented on her post. “Love how you navigate through trauma with humor, no matter how ridiculous,” another fan said.

The actress has been open about her devastating loss over the past year, including the passing of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, according to Fox News.