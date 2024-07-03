ICE Nabs Illegal Migrant Wanted On Child Rape Charges After He Was Released Into US Years Earlier

Federal immigration authorities arrested an illegal migrant wanted in his home country on child rape charges and hiding out in the United States.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents apprehended a Ecuadorian national, who remains unidentified, in western Massachusetts last month, the agency announced on Tuesday. The individual entered the U.S. unlawfully in 2021 and is wanted in his home country for allegedly raping a child. (RELATED: Biden Admin Flies Chinese Migrants Back Home For First Time In Years After Thousands Already Poured Across Border)

“This Ecuadorian fugitive is facing some very serious charges, but instead of facing the justice system, he fled and attempted to take refuge in Massachusetts,” Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said in a statement about the arrest.

“He posed a significant threat to the children of our communities, and we cannot allow that to continue,” Lyons continued. “ERO Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England.”

Border Patrol agents arrested the Ecuadorian national on June 4, 2021 after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near San Luis, Arizona, according to the agency. Border Patrol released him into the country after issuing him a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

The Ecuadorian government issued an arrest warrant for the illegal migrant on May 16, 2023 after he was charged with rape of a minor and invasion of privacy, according to ICE. Deportation officers out of Boston arrested him on June 12 near his place of residence in Northampton, Massachusetts — less than a month after his arrest warrant was issued and listing him as a fugitive of justice.

This is far from the first time ICE agents have arrested an illegal immigrant seeking refuge in the U.S. while wanted for heinous crimes in their home country.

ICE agents apprehended 11 different illegal migrants last month in a nationwide sweep that spanned numerous major cities, the agency recently announced. Among those arrested were foreign nationals wanted for various human rights abuses, such as extrajudicial killings, rape, forced abortions and sterilizations, religious persecution and enforced disappearances.

Thousands of criminal aliens have reached the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden administration as the immigration crisis rages on.

Border Patrol agents have so far encountered more than seven million illegal migrants since President Joe Biden entered office, according to the latest data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Among those encountered include more than 50,000 criminal foreign nationals.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.