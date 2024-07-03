Biden ‘Ally’ Told The NYT Joe Has Doubts About Saving His Candidacy

The New York Times claimed Wednesday that a “key ally” of President Joe Biden told them he is weighing whether he can salvage his candidacy or if he should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The “key ally,” who was granted anonymity by the outlet to discuss the sensitivity of the situation, told the NYT that Biden is aware he must nail his upcoming public appearances in the next few days to stay in the race. The story is based on the single anonymous source, and comes after the NYT editorial board published an editorial over the weekend calling for Biden to drop out of the race.

“President Biden has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week,” the NYT printed.

The White House denied the premise of the story in a tweet. (RELATED: Biden’s Debate Night Was Bad — His Tuesday May Have Been Even Worse)

“That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a tweet.

That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so. https://t.co/SRTYIVTy7v — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 3, 2024



Those appearances, the “key ally” allegedly told the NYT, include Biden’s campaign stops in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and a sit down interview with ABC News.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place,” the “key ally” is quoted as telling the NYT, referring to the president’s debate performance.

Less than thirty minutes into his Thursday debate performance, Democrats in the media began calling for the president to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. Tuesday, Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first elected Democrat in Congress to call on Biden to step aside. With four months left until the election, Democrats have made clear they are uneasy with Biden’s fitness for office while his campaign maintains that the president is staying in the race.

The NYT further quoted a top adviser to the president, who was also granted anonymity to discuss the situation. The adviser did not indicate whether the key ally’s comments were true but said that Biden is “well aware of the political challenge he faces,” the NYT reported.