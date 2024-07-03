EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake To Launch ‘Make Arizona Grand Again’ Bus Tour

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake will launch a bus tour across the state Friday ahead of the November election, the Daily Caller has first learned.

The bus tour will be called the Make Arizona Grand Again Bus Tour and will begin Friday in Prescott, AZ. The bus tour will go from July 5 until the Republican National Convention later this month, and will re-start again after the RNC until Arizona’s primary on July 30.

On the first leg of the tour, Lake will be traveling across northern and eastern Arizona before heading south, where she will make the final stop on the first leg at the southern border. Throughout the tour, Lake will be releasing videos from the road and interviewing Arizonans to hear their stories and concerns. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kari Lake Lays Out Border Plan For Senate Bid, Rips Opponents, Says They Will Have To End Up Endorsing It)

The Arizona Republican, who ran for governor in 2022, is heavily favored to win the GOP primary. If she does, she will then face Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in the general election.

“Our Arizona First movement is offering common-sense solutions for every Arizonan. So, it’s only natural that we bring those solutions to EVERY Arizonan. This bus tour the next step in our effort to spread our incredible message across our beautiful state and bring Republicans, Democrats and Independents together to MAKE ARIZONA GRAND AGAIN!,” Lake told the Caller ahead of the tour. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Endorses Kari Lake For Senate)

On Oct. 3, Lake registered her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) ahead of her campaign launch, after previously running for governor in the 2022 midterms.

Cook Political Report rates the Arizona Senate as “lean Democrat,” making it one of the primary battlegrounds Republicans are focused on to re-take the Senate alongside states like Pennsylvania, Montana and Ohio.