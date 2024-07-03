REPORT: Lakers Re-Sign Superstar LeBron James To Massive Deal After Drafting His Son

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to re-sign superstar LeBron James to a two-year, $105 million extension Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal includes a player option and a no-trade clause, Wojnarowski reported.

Free agent LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $104 million maximum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option and no trade clause. pic.twitter.com/gAEOmvfAzZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2024

After James opted out of his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-2025 season, pundits speculated that James could once again take his talents elsewhere.

But the Lakers made a series of moves seemingly designed to keep the league's all-time leading scorer.

First they hired JJ Redick, who co-hosted a podcast with LeBron and shares a close friendship with him, to be their head coach. Then they drafted LeBron’s son, Bronny James Jr., with the 55th overall pick in the draft.

LeBron had previously indicated he would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant the Lakers could add a top tier free agent, Wojnarowski previously reported. But after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks, Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards and James Harden re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, three of the stars on James’ reported wish list were off the board.

As a result, the Lakers made no major free agent signings and James came back on a maximum contract.