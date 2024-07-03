Marshawn Lynch Just Lit His Reputation On Fire By Teaming Up With Gavin Newsom

Don’t do it, Marshawn! Don’t do it!

He’s teamed up with Jane Fonda to campaign against fossil fuels, and he’s text buddies with Snoop Dogg, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom now has a new friend in the celebrity world: NFL legend Marshawn Lynch.

The cringe politician will be launching a weekly podcast with the former NFL superstar, as well as his agent Doug Hendrickson. Newsom is friends with both Lynch and Hendrickson, and according to his advisers per Politico, they’ve been planning on launching the podcast for over a year now.

The show’s name is “Politickin’,” with the news being announced Wednesday. It will make its debut July 15, and will be streamed on iHeartPodcasts. The announcement comes amid the Democrats dealing with complaints from their base after Joe Biden’s horrible debate night Thursday.