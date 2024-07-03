Pro-Life Activist Targeted By Biden Admin Escapes Prison Time

A pro-life advocate targeted by the Biden Department of Justice was sentenced to three years of supervised release Tuesday, avoiding over 10 years in prison.

The Tennessee activist, Paul Vaughn, was convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act). U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger delivered the sentence five months after Vaughn was convicted by a federal jury in January.

Praise God that Pro-lifer Paul Vaughn will not go to prison over his FACE Act convictions and will instead serve 3 years of supervised release with no fine. Do not forget the Biden admin wanted to throw the book at this father of 11 and asked for him to serve a year in prison. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) July 2, 2024

Vaughn was convicted of a “felony conspiracy against rights” and violating the FACE Act, along with five other activists. The DOJ alleged the activists prevented employees at a Tennessee clinic from “providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services.”

The Thomas More Society, which represents Vaughn, maintained that during the demonstration he “peacefully prayed, sang hymns, worshiped, and communicated with law enforcement.” (RELATED: DOJ Charges 11 Pro-Life Activists For Blocking Abortion Clinic, Threatens Massive Prison Sentences)

Two days after the DOJ indicted Vaughn on Oct. 3, 2022, his home was raided by the FBI. He “was arrested at gunpoint” while his wife and children watched.

🚨 One of the pro-life leaders targeted by Biden’s DOJ sent me footage of the early morning FBI raid on his family home. Paul Vaughn was placed in handcuffs by armed FBI agents in front of his children just before school drop-off. Watch as his wife pleads for answers mid-arrest: https://t.co/lUP6tJOSzW pic.twitter.com/XeYComC6mZ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 7, 2022

“We will appeal to have this unlawful use of the law overturned,” Paul Vaughn stated. “We must stand and fight for what is right, we cannot bow down to the lie.”

The charges leveled by the DOJ could have landed Vaughn in prison for up to 11 years. The Thomas More Society stated in the case, United States v. Gallagher, et al., that the Biden admin “attempted to portray Paul” “as a member of a criminal conspiracy” despite weak substantiating evidence.

In June, the DOJ hit five activists with a lawsuit alleging they violated the FACE Act at a Planned Parenthood in Florida. Earlier in 2024, three of those activists were convicted of charges under the FACE Act in Tennessee.

In the wake of prosecutions against pro-life activists, some individuals have argued the law is unconstitutional. Last year, Republican Representatives Chip Roy of Texas and Senator Mike Lee of Utah joined forces and introduced legislation to repeal the FACE Act.

“The FACE Act is a federal law designed to protect access to abortion facilities,” a press release read. It argued President Biden “weaponized” the DOJ to “legally harass” pro-life activists.

The press release mentioned the case of Mark Houck, a pro-life activist arrested by FBI agents for allegedly violating the FACE Act. A jury eventually found Houck innocent of the charges associated with a “pushing incident outside of an abortion facility.”

Houck, like Vaughn, faced up to 11 years in prison.