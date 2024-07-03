Phillies Ban Howard Eskin From Entering Ballpark

Philadelphia broadcaster Howard Eskin was banned from Citizens Bank Park for the remainder of the season after an investigation found him guilty of making an unwanted advance toward a woman at the ballpark in May.

The woman, an Aramark employee, accused the 73-year-old broadcaster of trying to kiss her before a game in the CP Rankin Club, an exclusive seating area, sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer. A spokesperson for Audacy, the entity that owns WIP-FM and employs Eskin, verified the “unwelcome kiss” in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“We immediately investigated and took action to address the matter,” the statement reportedly read.

Aramark verified in a statement obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer that one of its employees was “subjected to an unwanted advance by an Audacy employee.” Aramark, Audacy and the Phillies reportedly began to investigate the matter, sources said.

“We then worked with Audacy and the Phillies to ensure that appropriate steps were taken to protect our employee and all of the Aramark employees at Citizens Bank Park,” Aramark added in the statement, the outlet reported.

Although it was an Aramark employee who accused Eskin, sources told the outlet that it was Audacy, Eskin’s employer, that came up with the idea to ban the broadcaster until the end of the season.

The Phillies also said in a statement obtained by the outlet that they took the allegations seriously. (RELATED: Sucky (Yet Flashy) MLB Team, Legendary Fast Food Chain Come Up With Epic Collectible Piece)

“We cooperated with our partners at Audacy and Aramark on their investigations,” the statement reportedly read. “We support Audacy’s decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park.”

Eskin hosts a show on SportsRadio 94WIP and will continue to speak on air during his regular Saturday morning shows, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.