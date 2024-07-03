Polls: Trump Has More Than Doubled His Lead Over Biden Since the Debate

Since the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, polls are now reportedly showing Trump has more than doubled his lead over Biden for the 2024 race.

Biden’s poor performance last week triggered major issues for Democrats as the party erupted into chaos with calls to replace Biden as the party’s nominee. Meanwhile, Trump appears to have grown in appeal to voters across the nation.

A Democracy Corps study conducted both before and after the debate shows Biden’s support dropping significantly, including among key Democratic voting blocs such as black, Hispanic and third-party voters, according to the Wall Street Journal. Data showed that across five national surveys post-debate, Trump jumped from a 1.5-point lead average over Biden to a 3.2-point average, according to the outlet.

Just a day after the debate, CBS/YouGov released a poll showing that 72% of Americans no longer believe Biden has the mental or cognitive health to go through with a second term, which jumped up an estimated seven points from their original survey at the beginning of June. (RELATED: Dem Donors Set Sights On Congress Amid Growing Fears Of Possible Biden Loss)

Pollster Nate Silver weighed in on the numbers for the two presidential nominees, saying it could be “possible” Biden’s “numbers are worsening as the debate fallout continues,” but the data could still change. In his most recent numbers, Silver found Trump leads Biden nationally by an estimated 3 points, with Trump sitting at 42.7%, Biden at 39.7% and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 9.5%, his data shows.

Indications Biden was beginning to drop in key Democratic voting blocs began to heavily circulate in May after a New York Times/Siena poll revealed Trump and Biden were essentially tied among younger voters between the ages of 18 to 29 years old, as well as Hispanic voters despite Biden winning over their vote by 60% during the 2020 election, according to the data.

Additionally, the poll showed Trump had made significant strides among black voters, with the poll at the time showing the former president potentially winning nearly 20% of the voting bloc — making it one of the highest levels from a Republican candidate since the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Due to the idea of Biden being replaced as the nominee, an Ipsos poll conducted this week has shown the odds for other potential Democratic nominees compared to Trump. Among the top competitors within the polls, data shows that former First Lady Michelle Obama was the only Democrat to hold a potential lead over Trump by 11 points with others such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer behind by five points, Vice President Kamala Harris behind by one point, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom behind by three points.

Biden and his officials have still remained strong with the president moving forward as the nominee despite the concerns. The president’s first post-debate interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos is scheduled to be released in portions Friday with the extended version released Sunday morning, according to the network.