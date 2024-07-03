Pro-Biden Media, Loyalists Finally Admit He’s Not Actually Running The Country

President Biden’s media stooges and political allies are finally admitting what the rest of the country has known for months, years even: Joe Biden is not running the country.

Following his disastrous debate performance, the pundit class immediately began ringing the alarm bells and calling for Biden to bow out of the presidential race.

The New York Times editorial board called for him to stop running the day after the debate. Democratic Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first congressional Democrat to publicly call for Biden to drop out Tuesday. And now Biden allies are breaking from him and admitting to the world that he’s not in charge.

Axios, who within the last year has run headlines about Biden’s “vigor,” outlined Biden’s puppet-masters in a Wednesday run-down.

The article casts his wife Jill Biden, his sister Valerie Biden and his longtime friend Ted Kaufman alongside a group of White House advisers as his unofficial handlers, referring to them as an oligarchy.

“This decades-long kitchen cabinet operates as an extended family, council of elders and governing oligarchy. These allies alone hold sway over decisions big and small in Biden’s life and presidency,” the outlet wrote.

Regime media suddenly admits an unelected “oligarchy” surrounding Biden is really in charge of the country. “This decades-long kitchen cabinet operates as an … governing oligarchy. These allies alone hold sway over decisions big and small in Biden’s life and presidency.” pic.twitter.com/8nk6ksoxyr — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) June 29, 2024

News that Biden’s son Hunter joined him in the White House following the president’s return from a family gathering at Camp David over the weekend, as reported by NBC News, lends credence to Axios’ hypothesis.

Hunter has reportedly been sitting in on high-level meetings with aides, leading Biden staffers to ask “What the hell is happening?” a source told NBC News.

A former Obama administration official appeared to give credence to the puppet master theory. (RELATED: Biden’s Debate Night Was Bad — His Tuesday May Have Been Even Worse)

Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Jeh Johnson chose to emphasize the team around Biden while trying to quell the media maelstrom Tuesday. Johnson mentioned the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and USAID Administrator Samantha Power as reasons for voters to be hopeful, claiming “a presidency is more than just one man.”

Obama DHS Sec. Johnson articulates a case for Biden on Morning Joe:

“A presidency is more than just one man…I would take Joe Biden at his worst day at age 86 so long as he has people around him like Avril Haines, Sam Power, Gina Raimondo supporting him, over Trump any day.” pic.twitter.com/4XHU6qX7vQ — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 2, 2024

The Daily Beast’s Melissa DeRosa also described in detail the “they” that have been making decisions for Biden.

“That ‘they’ is comprised of a long and distinguished list, starting with the first family, top White House and Biden campaign staff, and likely a notable list of Democratic senators, Congress members and Cabinet officials,” DeRosa wrote Wednesday.

The fact that Biden is being handled politically shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention considering how often he’s been physically handled by his wife and even world leaders publicly in the last year.

Dozens of online clips show Jill Biden rushing to Biden’s side to aide him as he wanders aimlessly. Most recently a clip of her leading an extremely confused looking Biden off the debate stage Thursday night went viral.

This is very alarming/troubling. Given the rumors that Biden can’t find his way off stage. Last night’s debate was the one time Jill should have stayed off. It’s like she’s the designated elder-guide.pic.twitter.com/yjIfgq1Q1z — Vox Populi (@estvoxpopuli) June 28, 2024

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also had to corral President Biden back to the rest of the G7 world leaders during the G7 Summit in Italy in June after he wandered away from a photo op.

JUST IN: President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 summit and has to be handled back in. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group. This wasn’t the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on… pic.twitter.com/xf8NizIVgH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2024

The virality of the video prompted White House Press Secretary to accuse “conservative media” of engaging in deceptively editing videos of Biden to make him look elderly, labelling the video a “cheap fake.”