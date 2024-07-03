Maddow, Stormy Daniels Awkwardly Role Play Her Testimony From Trump’s Trial

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and porn star Stormy Daniels awkwardly ran through a role play Tuesday evening of Daniels’ testimony from former President Donald Trump’s New York trial.

Daniels appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” to discuss her part in Trump’s case which was brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. During her exclusive interview with Daniels, Maddow brought up the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s presidential immunity appeal, in which the court found that a president sitting in office has immunity from criminal prosecution for “official acts.”

The MSNBC host told Daniels the basis of Trump’s new appeal against the New York case will allegedly be from Daniels’ testimony, before bringing out a copy of the transcript for the porn star to read off of. (RELATED: CNN Expert Says SCOTUS Immunity Decision Could Impact Evidence Used In Alvin Bragg’s Case)

“The detail of that testimony will be the basis of Trump’s appeal. He will appeal the decision to have not called a mistrial then. That’s going to be the way that he tries to get out of this conviction. Can we go over that test— would you be willing to go through that testimony with me right now? There’s no cameras in the court, nobody has seen it,” Maddow said.

“Yea,” Daniels responded.

“I printed out that transcript of the section. Is this weird? Do you mind doing this?” Maddow asked before handing the papers over.

“I’ve done a lot weirder, trust me,” Daniels teased as the two could be seen laughing.

“I walked right into that one,” Maddow laughed off.

The two continued to reenact the statements given to the court, as Daniels read her testimony and Maddow reading the lines the prosecutor. Maddow and Daniels went back and forth with the lines, as the MSNBC host occasionally would stop to explain into further detailed as to how Daniels was feeling while describing the allegedly scene between her and the former president.

Trump was convicted on May 30 by a jury on 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records through a reimbursement of a nondisclosure payment to Daniels. While the former president’s original sentencing date was scheduled for July 11, since the SCOTUS ruling presiding Judge Juan Merchan announced the delay of Trump’s sentence date to Sept. 18.