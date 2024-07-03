ROOKE: The Sad Truth Joe Biden Is Realizing Right Now

President Joe Biden deserves little grace or pity because of how he’s used the last thirty years in public office, selling his patriotism to the highest bidder. Still, it’s hard not to see the sad reality of his situation.

Here is a man who is quickly losing his mental faculties, and the people around him, his closest family members, are actively feeding him to the wolves. In Biden’s moments of clarity, he realizes that his family doesn’t care about him or his dignity. He is a man dying alone.

ROOKE: Lady Mac-Biden Desperately Clinging To Power As Husband Crumbles Before Her Eyes “Nothing will come between them and the American throne, even if this ruins him or exposes their dark souls.” My latest for @DailyCaller https://t.co/DJs2ppxF97 — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) July 1, 2024

Anyone who has experience with a family member with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or any other form of memory loss understands that highly stressful environments not only hurt a person’s ability to function but can cause them to deteriorate more rapidly. And there is no job more stressful or physically taxing than being president. (ROOKE: The Media’s So Full Of Sh*t For Only Now Admitting Biden Is A Disaster)

Reports indicate that First Lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden are the driving force behind the president’s decision to stay in the race. The family descended on Camp David over the weekend to discuss the plan moving forward after Biden’s disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden has joined meetings with President Biden and his top aides this week at the White House, four people familiar with the matter tell my colleagues, who are told the reaction from some senior White House staff has been, “What the hell is happening?” — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 2, 2024

Hunter and Jill are desperate to keep Joe in office.

Hunter wants the protection the presidential pardon brings him and the wealth selling access to the president provides the Biden family, which is leveraged up to their eyeballs. Similarly, Jill has no prospects after her husband leaves office. The Biden brand is tainted. Her invites to parties dry up. Vogue will remove her from their speed dial. There won’t be $100,000 speaking fees paid out for the former First Lady’s advice on current events.

White House press reporter asked why Hunter is attending meetings with his father this week: KJP: “The president is very close to his family..” pic.twitter.com/4oxx3c5n87 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 2, 2024

Biden only has so much time left. Instead of riding off into the sunset to live his remaining years in peace, he is sitting there being fed on by vultures who are supposed to care for him. (ROOKE: Obama Got Exactly Want He Wanted With His Biden Investment)

There is truth in that this Dante-esque fate Biden has found himself in is a product of his conduct. He’s swirling the levels of hell he created. He is a corrupt politician who pimped out his son in order to loot the American people. The contents of Hunter’s laptop were damning. It exposed Biden, who long painted himself as a loving father, as a man willing to send his drug-addled son into rooms with shady gangsters from Russia, Ukraine, and China for profit.

Still, it doesn’t make it any less tragic. While Biden is traveling the underworld due to his misuse of life here on Earth, one would hope that his wife or son would act as his poet guide, helping him to see what’s in store for him. Instead, they are the demons tormenting him, trying to keep him locked into this divine fate.