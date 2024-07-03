Shooter Kills Man, Flees Scene On Stolen Citi Bike After Crashing Car

A drive-by shooting in Harlem resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man Tuesday afternoon, the New York Post reported.

The assailant allegedly opened fire while driving a white Honda through an intersection at around 1:40 p.m., according to the New York Post. After allegedly firing at a group standing at the corner, the shooter attempted to flee the scene. Video footage shows the victim being shot in the back and struggling to stand before ultimately collapsing beside a parked car.

Drive-by shooter kills man, crashes car and then steals Citi Bike to pedal away: sources https://t.co/4wjzfMHzmc pic.twitter.com/ykAaQTQJ3n — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) July 3, 2024

He was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the outlet reported. The suspect‘s escape plan was thwarted when he crashed his vehicle, damaging the front end and flattening a tire. In an attempt to evade the police, he then reportedly stole a Citi Bike and pedaled towards the Bronx. (RELATED: Wild Video Appears To Shows Armed Suicidal Man Stripping Self Nude, Running Around In Street, Firing At Cops)

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made in connection to this daylight shooting, according to the New York Post.