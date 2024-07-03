Trump Pulling Away From Biden With Key Dem Voting Blocs: POLL

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden among two key groups of voters that propelled him to victory in 2020, according to a New York Times poll.

Trump led Biden among Hispanic voters, 50% to 41%, while holding a 48% to 40% lead among young voters ages 18-29, according to the poll. Biden won Hispanic voters, 65% to 32%, according to CNN’s exit poll in 2020, while he won voters from ages 18-24 by 34 points, and beat Trump by 11 points among voters from ages 25 to 29. (RELATED: ‘They Don’t Want Him To Quit’: CNN Data Guru Says Dem Voters Want Biden To Stick Around)

Trump led Biden 49% to 43% among likely voters, while among registered voters, Trump’s lead expanded to eight points in the NYT poll. Trump lost the popular vote in 2020, securing 46.86% to 51.31% for Biden.

Crosstabs on NYT poll have Biden losing young voters and Hispanic voters pic.twitter.com/0yogfgdDCj — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 3, 2024

Biden has come under fire for his performance in Thursdat’s debate with Trump, during which he froze at least twice and made multiple verbal gaffes. Since the debate, Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas publicly called for Biden to end his bid for reelection.

Biden currently trails Trump by 2.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with Trump’s lead growing to 4.2% when independent candidates Cornel West, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included in the surveys. Biden led Trump by 8.8% in the RealClearPolitics average on July 3, 2020.

Biden’s age and mental fitness were issues dogging the president’s campaign before Thursday night’s debate. On multiple occasions, Biden said he spoke with people who had died, including claiming on Feb. 8 to have spoken with former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, even though Kohl died in 2017, three days after he claimed to have spoken with former French President Francois Mitterrand, who passed away in 1996. (RELATED: ‘Country Wants Something New’: James Carville Implores Dems To Show Biden The Door)

In September 2022, Biden asked for Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who was killed along with two staffers in an August 2022 motor vehicle accident, during a conference on hunger. Biden has also suffered multiple falls during his term in office, including one at the Air Force Academy in June 2023, as well as falling down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbling on the steps of Air Force One on multiple occasions.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.