Newly Released Video Shows Rapper Julio Foolio Fatally Shot Outside Hotel

A newly released video showed the final moments of Florida rapper Julio Foolio as he was fatally shot June 23, TMZ reported.

Surveillance video captured the shooting of Foolio, which occurred in Tampa, just two days after Foolio celebrated his 26th birthday. The footage revealed a scene where gunmen ambushed Foolio’s black car in the parking lot shared between a Hilton and a Holiday Inn, according to TMZ. A masked gunman raced through the parking lot at 4:37 AM, wielding what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle.

New Video of Rapper Foolio’s Fatal Shooting in Hotel Parking Lot | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Qybnzy4ryp — TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2024

He opened fire on the vehicle as it attempted to maneuver away. The car crashed into a curb while trying to escape, and although the video suggests the presence of other gunmen, only one is seen firing at close range, TMZ reported. The assault resulted in the rapper‘s death and left three others in the car with non-life-threatening injuries. The attackers managed to escape, and as of now, the Tampa Police Department has not provided any updates on their ongoing investigation.

TMZ releases footage if the immediate aftermath of the Julio foolio shooting at 3751 Fowler avenue in Tampa. Happen just before 5AM this morning pic.twitter.com/mf5nkWjtEM — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) June 23, 2024

Foolio, originally from Jacksonville, was in town enjoying post-birthday celebrations with friends. They had moved from an Airbnb to the hotel, a detail Foolio shared on his Instagram shortly before the attack, TMZ stated. In the wake of her son’s violent death, Foolio’s mother issued a statement acknowledging his controversial lifestyle and announced plans to release a documentary about his life. (RELATED: Famous Hip Hop Artist Dead At Age 52: REPORT)

Despite the tragedy, Foolio’s Instagram account remains active, recently featuring a posthumous video that employs AI technology to depict him as WWE’s Undertaker.