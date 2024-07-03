Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Tells ‘All Joe Biden Voters’ To Leave His Concert

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame told his fans to leave if they were “Joe Biden voters” during a concert at Club Sky in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday.

Waka Flocka Flame tells Joe Biden’s voters to get out of the club: “See ya!!” pic.twitter.com/mJCYpRz3wD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 1, 2024

After the announcement, Flocka played his song “It’s A Party,” which the rapper had previously dedicated to former President Donald Trump. Flocka also appeared to say that they were going to party for “T24,” a reference to Trump’s presidential campaign. (RELATED: Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Thinks ‘Trump Is A Better President Than Obama)

TRUMP2024

— Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

In 2021, Trump awarded the rapper with a lifetime award for his humanitarian work, according to Newsweek. Flocka first endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign in October of 2023.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame has endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/nm7PITDcZY — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 24, 2024

Flocka is not the only rapper leaning toward the Republican Party. A recently formed coalition, “Black Americans for Trump,” includes various rappers, athletes and entertainers supportive of Trump, including rappers Kodak Black and Sexyy Red, Newsweek reported.

Sexyy Red said in 2023 that Trump helped get black people out of jail and gave Americans “that free money,” a reference to Trump’s support for stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump… We need him back because, baby, them checks,” Sexyy Red said during an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast.

“We need him back,” she added.