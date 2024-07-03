‘Dam Has Broken’: Dem Donor Says There’s ‘Almost No Support’ Left For Biden, Claims He Could Step Aside Within Days

Long-time Democratic donor Whitney Tilson said Wednesday on CNN there’s “almost no support” left for President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee, claiming he could possibly step aside in days.

Tilson appeared on “Erin Burnett OutFront” to discuss the continuous reports about Biden’s poor debate performance last week. The CNN host asked Tilson about his public remarks about Biden, asking if he believes the public pushes will help bring others forward to call for the president to step aside. (RELATED: Polls: Trump Has More Than Doubled His Lead Over Biden Since the Debate)

“I think that the dam has broken and that more and more people will come out publicly. I can tell you with certainty that as recently as last Friday and Saturday after the debate, there were quite a few people who felt like it was just an off night. As of today, I can‘t find anybody — and I am a hard, hardcore Democrat and Biden supporter,” Tilson said.

“I love Joe Biden. I respect the fact that he‘s an optimist, that he‘s a fighter, and that has served him well in the 52 years since he was first elected to the Senate. But it‘s different today, I‘m afraid. The ship has sailed and there is basically no almost no support remaining for him as a candidate. Not against him personally, but because nobody thinks he can be Trump and I think, unfortunately, that is correct.”

“I think we‘ve reached a tipping point where from everything I‘m hearing, both in the polls, talking to donors seeing what politicians are saying behind the scenes,” Tilson said. “Only very few have gone public, but trust me they‘re all saying the same thing privately. They just don‘t want…They actually think by going public Joe Biden will dig in his heels and it will be contrary to what we all want.”

As early post-debate polls have begun to show Trump’s lead growing over Biden, some Democrats and party donors have rallied behind the idea of replacing the president as the 2024 nominee. The president was quickly called out by many following his poor debate performance in which he was seen freezing mid-statements as well as lying.

Following the event, Democratic megadonors reportedly discussed holding an intervention in order to convince the president to step aside for this election cycle. Democratic National Committee (DNC) member James Zogby has additionally called out the president as he sent a letter Tuesday to committee leaders outlining a potential plan that could help the party move forward with another nominee, according to The New York Times.