It’s America’s Birthday, And We’re Still The Best

Ah, The Fourth of July. By far my favorite holiday. The fourth serves as a time for Americans to kick back, crack open their favorite ice-cold domestic beer, watch fireworks recreate that rocket’s red glare and celebrate the fact that we live in the greatest country in human history.

To the enemies of America, to the haters and losers who think Old Glory has taken a step back from that status, I say think again, and bend the knee. (RELATED: America Has Spoken: Blondes With Big Boobs, Please! No Self-Immolating Lefties)

When the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on that fateful summer day, they birthed a nation that is, and always will be, the land of the free and home of the brave. They understood that there is nothing wrong with an immense or even excessive amount of pride in your country, a mentality that thankfully still prevails across some parts of America today.

In other parts, though, there is a common refrain: What is there to be proud of exactly?

For starters, we have never outright lost a war, ever. We might not have won some, but we certainly didn’t lose, and the enemy dead can attest to that.

We are the people others run to when they need to help. Tsunami? We got you. Earthquake? Who needs water. And God help the ISIS and Al Qaeda types of this globe; we’ll send you on an express train out of it. This is the military powerhouse of the world. Always has been, always will be. We are proud of that, and are extremely thankful to the guys and gals who have served or are serving this country, keeping it safe from other non-number-one countries, terrorists, strongmen, bad hombres and their litany of threats.

After we won World War II, America as the leader of the world, sprinted to build up global markets and trade. Since then nothing has changed; the U.S. accounts for north of 20 percent of the world’s total income with less than 5 percent of the world’s population.

This country allows you to speak freely! As a proud American, I can write about why this country is amazing, and you’re free to disagree! The fact of the matter is that free discourse is possible and something far too many Americans take for granted. I have the right to wake up each day and read or write about how the president of this country’s brain is liquifying before our very eyes and not get punished for doing so!

Open that beer, grill that hotdog and shoot a firework off, because it is time to celebrate America’s birthday and everything this country has to offer. As you celebrate, remember these reasons and your own for why America is number one. Nobody likes being number two, the first loser (China), a has-been powerhouse country (England) or a cesspool place full of lackluster citizens (lookin’ at you, Canadians). All of those things are things the United States of America is not, and God bless this country because of it.