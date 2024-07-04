American Outlaws — The Biggest U.S. Soccer Fan Group — Call For Greg Berhalter’s Firing As USMNT’s Manager

Now we’re getting things cooking!

The American Outlaws, the biggest fan group of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT), have officially placed themselves on the “fire Gregg Berhalter” bandwagon. And if you’re not familiar with soccer culture, that’s a pretty big damn deal.

Having more than 30,000 members with over 200 chapters spread across the world, the supporters group issued a statement with some pretty strong language regarding Berhalter and how he no longer needs to be the manager of U.S. Soccer with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon. (RELATED: US Soccer Issues Statement After Disastrous Exit From Copa América)

“As an organization, we have heard from our members and chapter leaders that the USMNT needs change. American soccer fandom is ready to reach levels we’ve never seen before, but we continue to miss opportunities,” read a part of the statement.

“Change is necessary to prepare to compete at a home World Cup. We cannot miss this incredible chance to create a lasting impact on the game of soccer in this country, and we feel that a new head coach is an important step at this point.”

As the largest US Soccer supporter group, we take our role as the voice of fans seriously. With that responsibility, we have a duty to make sure we take our time, do the work, and get it right. We’re with you.@ussoccer must make a head coaching change. pic.twitter.com/cN0iedvgRB — AO (@AmericanOutlaws) July 3, 2024

You guys have no idea how happy I am to see this news, or maybe you do … we’re getting closer and closer to Gregg Berhalter finally being fired!