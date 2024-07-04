Joey Chestnut Crushes Hot Dog Eating Contest At Texas Army Base With An Incredible 57 Glizzies In 5 Minutes

Joey Chestnut is still king!

The competitive eating legend’s Fourth of July was a little bit different in 2024, but one thing remained the same: It was elite.

As we all know, Joey Chestnut didn’t compete in this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, the iconic event at Coney Island, after he was banned following him signing a deal with competitor Impossible Foods. But Chestnut ended up competing on Independence Day after all (thank God!), squaring off against four soldiers (who were teamed up against him simultaneously) at the Pop Goes the Fort event at Fort Bliss Army Base in Texas. (RELATED: American Outlaws — The Biggest U.S. Soccer Fan Group — Call For Greg Berhalter’s Firing As USMNT’s Manager)

The soldiers hung tight with Joey throughout, but he proved to be too much for them, eating 57 glizzies compared to their combined 49 to give him yet another championship belt.

If taking on four military members wasn’t impressive enough, Joey did this in only five minutes, only half the time of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Meaning, he was on pace to break his 76-hot dog record.

Unfortunately though, that was all destroyed thanks to the filthy loot.

WATCH:

Joey Chestnut: 57 hot dogs in five minutes Patrick Bertoletti: 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes



And speaking of the filthy loot, he totally chalked one of my slips, but that’s what I get for fading the great Joey Chestnut.

We got the Joey Chestnut setup locked and loaded!

Fortunately for me, it was still a glorious Fourth of July with a couple of cashes and some more incoming — be sure to check out my Twitter for the winning slips when they officially cash.

I even made a cool little clip for America’s birthday …

I hope everybody is enjoying their Independence Day! 🇺🇸 And while the rest of the world hates on us, remember…

Happy birthday, America! I love you! And happy Fourth of July to all of you beautiful people out there!