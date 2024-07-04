Kesha Flashes Knife, Dances With Bizarre Props During Concerning Live Show

Kesha sparked concern when she commanded the stage with a knife in her hand during her concert Thursday at Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City.

The bizarre live performance also included Kesha’s outfit change into a PVC nun’s costume and a series of other odd behaviors, according to Daily Mail. The 37-year old held up a black T-shirt that displayed the word “free” in glitter and showcased a female sanitary pad with the word “c*nty” written on it. There was no context or explanation for the crass message on the sanitary pad, and it’s unclear how the knife tied in to her show.

The famous singer had her nails painted in a hot pink color as she came onto the stage clutching what appeared to be a large butcher knife. She continued waving and gesturing, as though she had no idea that the sharp-looking object in her hand was going to garner a lot of attention — and questions about her intent, according to Daily Mail.

Kesha’s knife-wielding performance was eerily similar to Britney Spears’ bizarre knife-dances that caused a stir on social media in 2023. At the time, Spears posted a number of videos of herself dancing with two knives, which sparked widespread concern among fans and ignited the headlines for several weeks. Spears claimed her knife dancing involved artificial prop knives.

It’s unclear if Kesha was using a prop knife or a real knife, but the fact that she was performing with it in her hand was enough to spark curiosity about her messaging and well-being.

Kesha also changed into a nun’s costume that was accessorized with a large gold cross necklace, but the outfit changes didn’t stop there. Each change was essentially a new costume and persona. One of the star’s looks included a sparkly black corset with lace paneling and another was a cowgirl ensemble, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Dispatched To Britney Spears’ Home After Concerning Knife-Dancing Video)

Kesha’s sparkly “Free” t-shirt was a likely reference to the release of her first single, called “Joyride,” as an independent artist after parting ways with her record label.

The star is scheduled to perform July 4 in Philadelphia, but it’s unclear if she will be bringing the knife and various outfits along for a repeat performance.