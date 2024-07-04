An American Eagle flight traveling from Chicago to Manchester was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday due to an alleged behavior by a passenger, U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Neil McCarthy, a 25-year-old man from Oregon, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure following an incident on an American Airlines flight. The incident led to the flight being diverted from its original destination in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Buffalo, New York, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Allegedly Exposes Himself, Urinates in Aisle https://t.co/aN7R5SO4y2 — People (@people) July 4, 2024

McCarthy is accused of exposing himself and urinating in the aisle mid-flight, according to the U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, the release stated. The Niagara Frontier Transit Authority (NFTA) Police responded to the incident upon the plane’s arrival at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. A flight attendant provided a statement to the police that led to McCarthy’s arrest and subsequent removal from the aircraft.

During the interrogation, McCarthy reportedly admitted to consuming multiple “Jack and Cokes” both before boarding in Portland, Oregon, and during a layover in Chicago. He claimed his inappropriate actions were the result of a “medical urination problem” and referred to his behavior as “flicking the bean,” according to the complaint, People reported.

Authorities also acquired a photo from a passenger, which allegedly shows McCarthy exposing himself during the flight. Following the incident, American Airlines praised their team’s professionalism and the passengers’ understanding, adding that the flight continued to its destination shortly after the situation was handled, according to People. (RELATED: Video Shows Boeing Plane’s Engine Emit Sparks Before Emergency Landing)

McCarthy is slated to appear in court for an attorney appointment hearing on July 25, People stated. McCarthy was charged in a criminal complaint and could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted. Following his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, Neil McCarthy was released on his own recognizance, according to the release.