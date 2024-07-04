Video Shows Police Officer Race Into Burning House To Save Woman In Wheelchair

Police bodycam video captured the moments that an officer in Rhode Island rushed into a burning house to save a woman in a wheelchair Tuesday, WJAR reported.

North Kingstown Sergeant Tim Daly responded to a call for a brush fire, but when he arrived, he found the fire much more serious, according to WJAR.

Bodycam footage shows smoke billowing from a house that Sergeant Daly is running toward before he can be heard saying, “Someone is in the house guys.” As Daly gets closer to the house, a woman can be heard screaming, “I can’t move!” (RELATED: Video Shows Cop Rush Into Burning Apartment, Save Elderly Man)

The sergeant then enters the house, using his flashlight to find the woman through the thick smoke and pulling her wheelchair to safety.

Other officers who stepped in to help Daly said they could hear explosions inside the home, WJAR reported.

North Kingstown Police Chief John Urban Jr. called Daly’s actions “brave and heroic,” according to WJAR.

Daly, a 12-year North Kingstown Police veteran, said that he “had to get her out of there. And I don’t think I could have gone further in. If she was further in, it would have been a hard decision to make whether to go in or not.”

Daly told WJAR that the woman, whose face and hair “were singed by the heat from the fire,” was happy to get out of the burning home.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, the outlet reported.

Daly told WJAR his actions were the product of the excellent training he had received from his superiors since he came “up the ranks with good leaders that taught me these things, and I’d have to say thanks to them for showing us the way to do it.”

Daly added that this wasn’t the first time he had saved somebody from a fire, telling WJAR that a few years ago he helped rescue someone from a burning car.