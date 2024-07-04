ROOKE: The Party Running On Saving Democracy Wants To Rig Their Election

Saddle up Americans because the party claiming to be “Saving Democracy” just laid out the process to rig their latest election against their voters.

All fifty states have voted in party primaries. The Democrats chose President Joe Biden, and the Republicans voted in former President Donald Trump as their candidate.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, securing the majority of the necessary delegates. For the latest on this story, go to https://t.co/HSSwgVCU0L. pic.twitter.com/qCasD0uneQ — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 12, 2024

At this point, while still an important part of the official process, the party conventions are merely a formality. But that is not stopping the Democrat Party from attempting a coup against its voters to install their preferred candidate, who is no longer Biden. (ROOKE: Trump Makes Calculated Move While Dems Self-Destruct)

Democratic National Committee (DNC) member James Zogby told CNN’s Erica Hill on Tuesday there is a process the party can use to replace Biden on the 2024 ticket despite him earning the nomination, and he’s already “circulated it” among DNC members.

Tonight on CNN, I laid out my plan, if Biden step down, to have an open democratic process to pick our presidential candidate. It’ll be good for Biden & for our nominee, & great for the country. & it will insure Trump never enters the White House again https://t.co/62CeuPKJdw — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) July 3, 2024

“I laid out a plan. I sent it to the party chair, and I’ve circulated it with many other DNC members,” Zogby said. “It’s a plan to create a controlled process whereby DNC members would be authorized to endorse candidates, they would be certified by the party secretary and then the process would begin with town halls that would be televised that the party would sponsor. And then we come to the convention.”

“We’d have a limited field because if — as I call for 40 or so required delegates or DNC members to endorse — we would only get a field of maybe four or five candidates. And I think we all know who they are,” he continued.

@jjz1600 James Zogby made the same point on CNN. This interview is worth watching and sharing. It’s genuinely exciting what an organized open convention could be. pic.twitter.com/hcIAUbLNPE — Children of Darkness🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@brokenmirror33) July 3, 2024

Polymarket, a political betting website, puts the likely candidates as Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

By doing this, Democrats are admitting that their primary process is fraudulent, and their supposed zeal for saving big D Democracy takes a back seat to their ultimate goal of gaining power. The message they want their voters to swallow is that they all learned about Biden’s declining cognitive state during the debate, which is an all-out lie, especially for Harris. She’s worked alongside Biden for the past three and a half years. She knew. They all knew.

Ladies and gentleman, your president! pic.twitter.com/jvxhQddGy3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 28, 2024

Their misinformation campaign went on for years, and the highest members of the Democrat Party are complicit in deceiving the American people about Biden’s ability to hold office. Biden’s Department of Justice is hiding the Hur Report because of how damning it would be to Biden’s campaign and the party as a whole. Any journalist who ran critical pieces against Biden’s mental capacity was rebuked and shunned. They are only discussing this now because their scheme was exposed during the debate. They can no longer hide behind highly edited videos and media covers. (ROOKE: The Media’s So Full Of Sh*t For Only Now Admitting Biden Is A Disaster)

Now, they want to usurp the will of the voters because Biden is likely to lose the election. Democrat voters were scammed, but don’t worry—Zogby promises that replacing Biden with someone else would be “respectful” and “exciting.” But for whom? Surely not the millions of Democrats who were sold a lie for four years about Biden and chose him as their nominee.

In one week, the Democrats went from the “Saving Democracy” party to the “Your Vote Doesn’t Matter” coalition.