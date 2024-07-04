‘Participants In The Biggest Coverup’: CNN Commentator Rips ‘Complicit’ Dem Govs Backing Biden Despite Mental Concerns

CNN commentator Scott Jennings ripped Democratic Party governors Wednesday for their support of President Joe Biden despite concerns over his mental fitness, stating they were “complicit” in the “biggest cover up.”

Jennings appeared on “Laura Coates Live” to discuss the calls from Democrats for Biden to step aside as the party’s nominee following his poor debate performance. As Jennings had called out the limited support for Biden, pointing to his family, CNN host Laura Coates jumped in to note how 23 Democratic party governors joined in to support Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

“Once again, behind closed doors, Joe Biden rides unicycles and juggles knives — he looks real good behind closed doors! Let me tell you that‘s what we‘ve been hearing for three-and-a-half years. These governors are now participants in the biggest cover up in American political history. The condition of Joe Biden has been hidden from us for three-and-a-half years, now these governors are complicit in it. We all saw with our own eyes Thursday night. We don‘t need governors to tell us behind closed doors he’s fine. I saw what I saw, and so did every other American,” Jennings said.

Just before his response on the governors’ support, Jennings commented on how the Trump campaign has remained silent on the issue as he stated it is “exactly what they need to do.” (RELATED: ‘Dam Has Broken’: Dem Donor Says There’s ‘Almost No Support’ Left For Biden, Claims He Could Step Aside Within Days)

“They’re doing exactly what they need to do, which is nothing. He’s running — Of his three campaigns, this is the best managed, best run campaign and it‘s obvious to me he wants to win. The way he conducted himself at the debate, the way he‘s handled the last few weeks. Remember coming out of that conviction in New York to right now has been the strongest period for Donald Trump‘s campaign,” Jennings said.

“He‘s got a cash infusion, he’s way up in the polls — the polls you showed tonight. I mean, if he wins the national popular vote by five or six points, you‘re talking about the house going bye-bye for Democrats, you‘re talking about Joe Biden dragging down maybe seven Senate seats we‘re in landslide territory if these polls hold. So Donald Trump is doing exactly what he needs to do and I don‘t have much to say beyond listening to Julie plead for the White House to do something. Except one thing, they [Democrats] don‘t have a messaging problem, they have a candidate problem.”

“Most Democrats seem to know that, the only people that don‘t know it are the Biden family. You got Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue, you got Hunter Biden now running White House senior staff meetings, apparently. I mean, it seems to me you‘re gonna have to drag these people out of the White House by the fingernails, Julie, I‘m sorry to tell you,” Jennings said.

Democratic governors across the U.S. joined Biden either in person at the White House or virtually through a call Wednesday to discuss the ongoing commotion within the party as concerns over Biden’s mental fitness have grown since his debate against former President Donald Trump last week.

While a CBS/YouGov poll conducted post-debate shows 72% of Americans now no longer believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, support for Biden is still standing strong in their push of having him as the nominee.

Following the meeting, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told a press pool outside the White House that they will still be supporting Biden, claiming that they believe he is “fit” to serve another four years while acknowledging that he had a “bad performance” during his debate.