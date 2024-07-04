REPORT: Man Says He Dropped His Dog Off At PetSmart Boarding, Receives Call Days Later From Vet Saying Its Dead

Andrew Noles, a Virginia resident, claims that his dog mysteriously died while boarding at PetSmart, ABC 7 News reported Tuesday.

Noles told the outlet he dropped off Clark, his Aussiedoodle, at the store’s “Petshotel” on Thursday and received a call from a veterinarian Saturday that his dog was dead. (RELATED: REPORT: Pit Bull Leads Animal Shelter Workers To Area Where Dog Was Hanged)

“He said, ‘Hey are you the dog owner of Clark?’ I was like, ‘Yes how can I help you?,'” Noles told the outlet about the phone conversation. “And he just proceeded to tell me that a Petsmart employee dropped my dog off dead.”

Andrew Noles of Alexandria says he wants answers after his 3-yr old Aussiedoodle Clark died after boarding at the Potomac Yard PetSmart over the weekend. He says a vet called Saturday & said an employee had brought Clark to him already dead. Animal Welfare League is investigating pic.twitter.com/pbL4OzpWc0 — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) July 2, 2024

Noles told ABC 7 News that the veterinarian claimed the employee provided very little information about what caused the death of the dog. Noles said that the veterinarian suspected Clark may have suffered a seizure, the outlet reported. “He said that a seizure could be brought on by dehydration, not being fed, and being overheated,” Noles told the outlet.

Noles maintained that Clark had no history of medical issues, had eaten regularly prior to being dropped off and had just passed a health checkup weeks prior, ABC 7 News noted.

Tony Rankin, chief animal control officer for Alexandria and the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria’s COO, told the outlet the matter was under investigation. He reportedly added that the Aussiedoodle’s remains would be transported to a state animal lab for a necropsy to determine what caused the animal’s sudden death.

Rankin told the outlet that the PetSmart store in question passed inspection in January but clarified that its animal boarding area was not inspected. Rankin maintained that the facilities are only inspected if there is a complaint made and that animal deaths at such facilities are a highly unusually occurrence, the outlet reported.

Noles told ABC 7 News that he was not satisfied with the explanation he received from PetSmart and that he thinks someone ought to be held liable. Noles said that he adopted the dog amidst the Covid pandemic to assist him with depression and anxiety, the outlet reported. “Clark was my friend, and he was my child,” Noles told the outlet.