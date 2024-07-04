WaPo Editorial Board Writes Bizarre Biden Withdrawal Speech

The left wing media’s wish casting continued Wednesday afternoon with a bizarre opinion piece from The Washington Post’s editorial board written as a withdrawal speech from President Biden.

Following Biden’s disastrous debate performance, left-leaning media has been working double time to try and get him to bow out of the race. But while The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Economist and others have been practically begging Biden to leave the race, none have gone so far as to actually write his concession speech. That is, until now.

“My season of service is nearing its close. This was a hard truth to face,” WaPo’s editorial board wrote, impersonating Biden. “But it is the natural course of things — as evident as the progression from spring to summer, from fall to winter. This is why I have decided to withdraw from the campaign for president of the United States.”

This is just so wild. The Washington Post Editorial Board wrote a hypothetical Biden withdrawal speech, framed as if he were delivering this today – on the Fourth of July. In their fantasy, he announces an open convention: “The Democratic National Committee, senior Democratic… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 4, 2024



The strange thought exercise saw WaPo comparing Biden to our nation’s founders in George Washington, painting Biden as a hero for initiating a peaceful transfer of power. (RELATED: Pro-Biden Media, Loyalists Finally Admit He’s Not Actually Running The Country)

The whole idea of writing a fake withdrawal for Biden strikes me as unhinged and weird. Not to mention hypocritical. This piece, mind you, comes from the same WaPo that less than a month ago published an article titled “How Republicans used misleading videos to attack Biden in a 24-hour period.”

The paper went from calling anyone who posted a video showing Biden’s clearly deteriorating mental state a spreader of disinformation to animating a hyperbolic version of Biden who admits he’s not up for the job. Zero editorial consistency.

“At this moment, the nation needs something I cannot provide: a leader with the energy to run a vigorous campaign and then to work for America, at all hours, for the next four years,” the WaPo piece continued.

Well, there’s at least one aspect of the piece I agree with.