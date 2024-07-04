REPORT: Fugitive On Run From Police For 30 Years Gets Caught When Police Stop Him For Having No Rear Bicycle Reflector

The West Des Moines Police Department in Iowa apprehended a fugitive who has been wanted for 30 years by the state of Wisconsin on June 26, KCCI 8 reported July 2.

Police stopped George Hartleroad, the suspected fugitive, when they noticed that his bicycle had no rear reflector on it, the outlet reported, citing court records. (RELATED: Former CNBC Pundit Arrested By Feds After 3 Years On The Run)

The police claim that Hartleroad initially gave them a false name but eventually divulged his real name, KCCI 8 reported. Police say they ran his name through their database and found that he had been wanted by the state of Wisconsin since 1994, the outlet noted. Hartleroad was found to be a convicted rapist in a 1983 case, according to Wisconsin state records, the outlet reported. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections say that Hartleroad served five years of his prison sentence before escaping and has been on the run ever since, the outlet reported.

Wisconsin fugitive wanted for 30 years arrested in West Des Moines | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/CbNGXWLTUC — KCCI News (@KCCINews) July 3, 2024

Hartleroad lived as a homeless man during his time on the run, KCCI 8 reported. Authorities placed the suspected fugitive in a jail in Polk County awaiting extradition to Wisconsin, the outlet reported. Hartleroad is 71-years-old, according to Polk County prison records.

A less successful fugitive from China was arrested back in May. He evaded authorities for 20 years for allegedly killing his neighbor. The man’s strategy to escape attention was to pretend to be a deaf and mute scavenger and to not make contact with his wife and son. The fugitive only communicated through smiles and gestures.