Armed Suspect Dies In Yellowstone National Park In Shootout With Rangers

An armed suspect died in a shootout with Yellowstone National Park rangers Thursday morning, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a press release.

A ranger was wounded during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition, the press release read. (RELATED: Rare’ Bison Calf Deemed Sacred By Native American Tribe Goes Missing, Authorities Say)

Rangers were alerted to the scene by “a report of an individual with a firearm who was making threats” and when they tried to contact the suspect there was a shootout, the press release said. “We are not releasing the individual’s identity at this time,” the NPS said.

The scene of the shootout is closed to the public for investigation purposes, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the probe, the press release read.

The park referred to the matter as “a significant law enforcement incident” in a tweet.

(HEADS UP) There was a significant law enforcement incident at Canyon Village in the central part of Yellowstone National Park overnight and this morning, July 4. Details: https://t.co/R2JhWuWkQp pic.twitter.com/fBeco8sbgj — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) July 4, 2024

The incident took place at Canyon Village, which houses the largest lodging property in the entire park. The summer months are typically the busiest times for visitors at Yellowstone, with July 2021 setting new visitation records, according to NPS data.

July 4 is historically one of the deadliest days of the year in the U.S., particularly when it comes to gun violence. In 2023, 20 people were killed and well over 100 were wounded in Independence Day weekend shootings.