Power Boat Crashes Into Jetty And Kills One, Hospitalizes 10: REPORT

A power boat crashed into South California’s Alamitos Bay jetty, killing one man and hospitalizing ten others Wednesday night, officials said, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department said that the 48-foot boat was likely speeding during the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times. The department initially estimated that the boat was traveling at 40 miles per hour, Crabtree added.

The officer said, however, that the exact speed would be determined once the investigation was fully complete. EMTs and Long Beach Fire paramedics transported the injured to the hospital, the LA Times reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Boat Barreling Towards Beachgoers, Crashing Into Shore)

Power boat crashes into Southern California jetty, killing 1 and injuring 10 https://t.co/BmpsHUrVUl — The Associated Press (@AP) July 5, 2024

The deceased was a man between the age of 45 to 50, and he died on the scene, ABC 7 News reported.

11 people were on board the craft when it collided with the jetty, The Long Beach Fire Department said.

Jetties are long and narrow structures that protect the coastline by acting as a barrier from erosion from tides, currents and waves, according to the National Geographic. The Alamitos Bay opened a marina to house boats used for recreational purposes in the late 1950s. Long Beach is home to over 450,000 people.

