US

Bodycam Shows Driverless SUV Pulled Over By Arizona Police After Driving Into Opposite Lane

Waymo Self Driving Car Interior

Image not from story (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Font Size:

An Arizona police officer pulled over a driverless SUV for driving into the opposite lane, TMZ reported.

A police officer pulled over a white Jaguar SUV for traffic violations, only to discover the vehicle was driverless, according to TMZ. The SUV, operated by Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company owned by Google’s parent Alphabet Inc., ventured into oncoming traffic and ran a red light due to what was later described as a reaction to “inconsistent construction signage.”

The incident, which was captured on video, shows the officer approaching the vehicle after a brief pursuit, expecting to confront a driver. He found the SUV empty, realizing he had stopped a driverless car, the outlet reported. The Waymo vehicle pulled over in response to the police car’s emergency lights and sirens, a standard procedure for the autonomous car in such situations. (RELATED: Court In Germany Deems Tesla Autopilot A ‘Massive Danger’ And Forces Company To Reimburse Customer)

The officer contacted Waymo and support staff arrived shortly to address the situation. Waymo later clarified the vehicle had been briefly confused by construction signs and was blocked from returning to the correct lane, leading to the traffic infraction, TMZ stated. The incident concluded without any citations being issued, as the officer noted the impossibility of issuing a ticket to a computer. There were no other vehicles involved, and no injuries were reported.