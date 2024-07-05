US

Anti-Israel Protesters Hit Capitol On July 4, Allegedly Vandalize Dem Office

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
Democratic Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider alleged that anti-Israel protesters vandalized his office in Washington, D.C., on July 4.

Schneider alleged that posters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip “were ripped from the wall, shredded and tossed across the hallway,” and that eight out of the hundred posters showed American citizens. The Illinois congressman posted a photo of the vandalism, calling it “a vile act of hate.”

“This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day. Sadly, it was but one of many hateful, un-American actions that took place across the country on the day we celebrate freedom and democracy,” the Illinois congressman tweeted. (RELATED: White Dude With African American Studies PhD Arrested For Firebombing Spree)

Schneider argued that such vandalism does not serve the cause for peace but are acts that enable Hamas to continue terrorizing the hostages and their own fellow Gazans.

Schneider has served in the House from Illinois in non-consecutive terms since 2013, according to Ballotpedia.