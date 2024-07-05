Democrat Judge Bars Release of Nashville Shooter’s Writings

Chancery Court Judge l’Ashea Myles ruled Thursday that the writings of Audrey Hale, the trans shooter who killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, will not be released to the public.

Hale left behind 20 journals, a suicide note, and a memoir, the court filings said. Multiple organizations filed public records requests for her writings, which were in the custody of the Metro Nashville Police during the investigation of the March 2023 shooting, CNN reported. Judge Myles, a Democrat, ruled that the victims’ families hold the copyright to the shooter’s writings, journals, and other works, according to CNN. (RELATED: Trans School Shooter’s Uncovered Writings Detail ‘Imaginary Penis’ Fantasies, Hours-Long Simulated Bestiality Sessions: REPORT)

BREAKING: A Nashville judge and former social media influencer, I’Ashea Myles, ruled that the writings of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale will not be published. pic.twitter.com/nOvwO4huWX — The General (@GeneralMCNews) July 5, 2024

“School shootings and violence have unfortunately become commonplace in our society,” Myles said in her ruling. “Access to immediate information has also become a societal expectation which we all share.”

“However, there are occasions when this immediate access to and demand for information must be balanced and moderated to safeguard the integrity of our legal system, particularly the criminal legal system,” the judge went on to say.

The authorities denied the request, which prompted the organizations to file a lawsuit over the documents’ disclosure. Myles’ order will likely be appealed.

The families of the victims opposed publicizing the shooter’s writings, expressing concerns that they could cause trauma and possibly inspire future mass shootings. Hale’s parents, who inherited her writings, transferred ownership of the documents to some of the parents of children who perished in the attack.

Those arguing in favor of releasing the documents insist they are a matter of public interest and could shed further light on Hale’s motives.