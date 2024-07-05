Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Seen Walking In Boot After Suffering Minor Foot Sprain: REPORT

Uh oh … trouble in Big D?

Dak Prescott, the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, was seen walking in a boot after he suffered a minor right foot sprain recently, according to ESPN.

Making the rounds Thursday, a picture shows Prescott in a walking boot while vacationing in Mexico. However, it’s not exactly known where the photograph was taken or if the boot is still being worn by the 30-year-old, per the four-letter network. (RELATED: Tashaun Gipson Suspended Six Games After Violating NFL’s Steroid Policy: REPORT)

It’s also not known how exactly Prescott got his injury, but regardless, the expectations are that Prescott will be ready to go when Dallas begins their training camp July 25, per ESPN. The last time the Cowboys held an organized workout was June 5.

Prescott is in the last remaining year on his current deal with Dallas, set to be owed $29 million in the 2024 campaign.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, spotted here in a protective walking boot, is dealing with a very minor foot sprain and has been for a few days. It’s not considered to be anything that should affect his preparation for 2024. https://t.co/h1WPyxozIS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 4, 2024

On paper, it looks bad, sure. But I’m willing to bet that Dak is fine if it really is a sprain. I’ve had a sprain before, they’re not that bad, he’s most likely wearing the boot for standard procedure.

But you know how the media is … we’ve gotta hype everything up, make everything a story, get those clicks!

It’s why I brought you this piece of news. (LMAO)