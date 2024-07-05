Democrats Say Trump Is An Existential Threat. Their Actions Prove They’re Lying

Twenty-five House Democrats are reportedly gearing up to call on President Joe Biden to step down in favor of a younger candidate — all for the good of the country, of course. If true, it’s an optimistic turn for Democrats who have long been saying that any means justify the ends of taking out the existential threat of Donald Trump. But it will still be too little, and far too late. Democrats’ actions have belied their words for far too long; the only true threat they believe Trump poses is to their own power.