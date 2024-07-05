Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Crowd Celebrating July 4, Killing At Least Three: Police

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) suspect that an inebriated driver caused the death of at least three people when he allegedly rammed into a crowd celebrating the 4th of July, according to multiple reports.

The driver also allegedly injured seven other people as the his car rammed into the crowd at a high speed, police said, ABC 7 News reported.

One victim is in critical condition, and the youngest victim of the alleged ramming episode is an 11-year-old, the outlet reported. New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the press that while the police investigation is in its early stags, “it does not appear at this time that this was terrorist related” and officials believe the driver was drunk.

The driver is believed to be New Jersey native Daniel Hyden, 44, according to CBS News.

“Responding officers who arrived at the scene did smell some alcohol, but we are still in the process of doing testing,” NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey told the press. (RELATED: Armed Suspect Dies In Yellowstone National Park In Shootout With Rangers)

Witnesses and local residents expressed their shock and mourning.”I just thought they were putting up lights to have light for their barbecue, because it was so bright, and it was a truck going into the gate,” Shantay Bracey, a local resident, told CBS News. “I went running and screaming over here to see what happened after, and it was melee. It was crazy.”

Locals set up a memorial at the scene of the incident and left candles to honor the victims of the crash, CBS News reported. Good samaritans helped take the driver into custody.

The suspect has been charged with driving under the influence and without a license, according to CBS.