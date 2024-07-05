Human Plague Case Confirmed, Health Officials Urge Prompt Treatment

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) in Colorado confirmed a human Bubonic plague case, Fox News reported.

A confirmed case of the plague was reported in Pueblo County, Colorado, according to health officials from PDPHE, Fox News reported. The PDPHE, in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is currently investigating the case. Details about the individual who contracted the plague have not been disclosed, but health officials are urging the public to take precautions to protect themselves and their pets from potential exposure to this serious bacterial infection.

In Colorado, plague case confirmed in human, health officials say: ‘Must be treated promptly’ https://t.co/XJRCQ5t5qO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 5, 2024

Rats likely carried the bacterium Yersinia pestis, the cause of the plague, to North America on ships from South Asia around 1900, the outlet reported. Dr. Timothy Brewer, a UCLA professor of medicine and epidemiology, stated the disease has since become endemic in ground squirrels and rodents in the rural Southwestern U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the plague can affect people of all ages, with approximately half of the cases occurring in individuals aged 12 to 45.

Globally, the World Health Organization reports between 1,000 and 2,000 cases of plague annually, with the U.S. averaging about seven cases per year. If untreated, the plague can be fatal in 30% to 60% of cases, but with antibiotics, the fatality rate drops to below 5%, Fox News reported.

Symptoms of the plague include severe headaches, fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph nodes. Transmission can occur through droplets from an infected person or more commonly in the U.S., through bites from infected fleas or direct contact with infected animals and their fluids. Erica Susky, a certified infection control practitioner, emphasized that the primary mode of prevention is to minimize contact with rodents and fleas.

“Pets can sometimes be infected when encountering an infected flea or rodent and may pass it along to their pet owners from a bite or if the pet is ill,” she told Fox News Digital. “Skinning animals is also a risk, as the bacterium can spread via infected body fluids.” (RELATED: ‘Serious Problems’: Global Plague Of Recessions Could Infect US, Experts Say)

The most effective prevention strategy is to steer clear of rodents and fleas, including deceased rodents, Susky stated, Fox News reported. Susky emphasized the importance of rodent-proofing homes by sealing entry points and eliminating hiding spots. She further suggested keeping pets indoors whenever feasible. For pets that go outside, Susky recommends they be kept on a leash.

“Treat pets promptly if they have a flea infestation and seek veterinary treatment if a pet becomes ill,” Susky advised, according to Fox News.