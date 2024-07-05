IDF Shares Graphic Footage Of Alleged Hamas Members Beating Up Gazan Civilians

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared graphic footage Friday of alleged Hamas members beating up hungry Gazan civilians.

The IDF alleged that while Israel made “great efforts to ensure the entry of aid” to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, Hamas steals this aid and hides “it from Gazan civilians” in a tweet. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Protesters Hit Capitol On July 4, Allegedly Vandalize Dem Office)

Gazan civilians alleged that the masked men seen beating and detaining them in the video were Hamas members, according to the IDF’s tweet. The alleged crime that these civilians allegedly committed was attempting “to enter a warehouse where humanitarian aid was stored,” the Israeli military said.

The video starts with a masked man spray painting the word “thief” in Arabic on the backs of blindfolded individuals. In the background, masked men could be seen beating a spray-painted blindfolded man with rods. The blindfolded man could be heard screaming in pain. A second man can be seen beaten in a similar fashion.

“They [Hamas] are thieves of humanity, they are the thieves and the corrupt, and they are destined only to disappear, because the truth is written and terrorism is inevitably fleeting,” the IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee tweeted alongside the same graphic video.

GRAPHIC VIDEO:

هل تعرفون من هؤلاء الملثمين؟ ومن هم ضحاياهم؟

هل تعرفون لماذا كتبوا كلمة #حرامي على ظهر ضحاياهم؟

الوحوش البشرية الملثمة التي تنهار بالضرب على الضحايا هم : عناصر من #حماس الضحايا هم شباب من سكان #غزة الأبرياء،

تهمة #حرامي تعود لأنهم جياع وحاولوا _وفق الاعتقاد_ أخذ قسم من… pic.twitter.com/QFbFYhIahM — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 5, 2024

Hamas officials have previously been caught on camera beating and shooting those Gazan civilians they accuse of engaging in looting, the BBC reported. Hamas executed dozens of Gazans in order to settle political feuds in places that the IDF has withdrawn from, according to what one local source told the outlet. Discontent with the terror organization has become more pronounced in the streets of the Gaza Strip. “People say things like, ‘Hamas has destroyed us’ or even call on God to take their lives,” a man told the BBC.