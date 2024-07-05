Marlon Wayans Laughs Off Home Invasion, Advises Robbers To ‘Pick A Better Target’

Marlon Wayans took to social media Thursday to address the robbery at his Los Angeles home.

Wayans addressed the robbery at his home with a touch of humor and nonchalance in a video shared on Instagram. Following the incident, which occurred Saturday, Wayans reassured fans and friends who reached out with concern, saying he and everyone else were fine. In the video, Wayans humorously downplayed the value of his possessions.

“I want you to know that they didn’t really get much because I don’t own shit,” he said in the video. “The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So, unless you’re gonna put that shit on a truck and drag it away, then, yeah, man, you did well, but I don’t own shit. I don’t wear jewelry. This [ring] is fake. … It’s a heart rate monitor.”

“I’m not flashy,” he continued. “No jewelry. No necklaces. I don’t have cash. I use credit cards… Please pick a better [target emoji] thank you and love you… still.” (RELATED: Three People Burglarize NBA Superstar’s Home: REPORT)

Wayans further commented on his lifestyle in the video’s caption, where he playfully warned potential future robbers about the futility of targeting his home, pointing out his simple living situation with two cats and an old 1994 Range Rover.

“Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, shit is too heavy,” he wrote.

The news of the break-in was first reported by TMZ, which noted that Wayans’ house was the latest in a series of burglaries in the area. At the time of the home invasion, Wayans was not home, but his older brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, was present. Keenen reportedly heard some noises during the incident but did not realize a burglary was occurring and subsequently went back to sleep.