‘Biden Can’t Do The Job’: Daily Caller Columnist Calls Out Dems For Creating Their Own ‘Fake Joe,’ Over-Edited Videos

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke called out Democrats on Friday for creating their own “fake” President Joe Biden with over-edited “cheap fake” videos.

Rooke appeared on “Carl Higbie Frontline” Biden’s campaign and its use of over-edited videos posted to social media. The NewsmaxTV guest host highlighted Huffington Post’s recent opinion piece suggesting Biden should “leverage” artificial intelligence to reach voters, despite Democrats recently accusing Republicans of using “cheap fakes” and selectively editing videos to deceive voters about Biden’s mental state. (RELATED: Joe Biden Posts Videos Chock Full Of Edits While White House Decries ‘Cheap Fakes’)

“Like it’s a two week time span from when we went from being blamed that we were putting out cheap fakes, to now all of a sudden them begging the White House to do their own ‘cheap fakes,’” Rooke said. “It’s because they understand Joe Biden can’t do the job. That he embarrassed them so badly on that debate stage that now he has to sit back and essentially be an AI image of himself.”

“They put it out there — there’s always that conspiracy theory called ‘Fake Joe,’” she continued. “Well, they’re creating their own fake Joe right now where they’ll have the guy in office, as long as he’s living, they’ll be able to make videos out. The White House has already been putting out fake videos of Joe Biden for a very long time.”

“Our great White House reporter Reagan Reese has been reporting about this. You know they put out videos where sometimes they have 30 edits in like a two or three minute video,” Rooke added. “It’s cut, after cut, after cut, because he just can’t stand there for two minutes and read off of a teleprompter and do exactly what they want him to do. So they have to cut him from different sides, use all these different angles to make it look like he has command of the room or he has command of whatever speech he’s giving at the time.”

“The reality is when he sits there and he’s in front of the American people and he has to give a speech — he mumbles, he drowns out his words, he looks confused, he has no idea where he is, and then he quickly turns around and runs off stage.”

Since Biden’s poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump, many Democrats and voters across the U.S. have come forward questioning the president’s mental fitness. Following the event, a CBS/YouGov poll showed 72% of Americans no longer believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as president.