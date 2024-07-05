Video Shows Pro-Palestine Protesters Take To Dem City Streets, Burn American Flag On 4th Of July

Pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of New York City on Thursday and were seen burning an American flag in Washington Square Park, video shows.

Video footage posted to Twitter by Oliya Scootercaster shows the chaotic scenes from pro-Palestine activists rally on Independence Day in the liberal city. Protesters appeared to begin their gathering in Washing Square Park for their “Flood July 4th for Gaza!” as a large crowd was seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting “shut it down.”

At one point during the protest, some of the activists could be seen confronted by a bystander calling for them to “leave the country” if they hated the U.S., to which protesters began to shout “free, free Palestine.” A clip then shows an American flag lying on the pavement with a flyer showing both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden with the slogan “death to all kings” written above the two leaders.

The activists then proceed to burn the flag and flyer as activists are shown around the burning flag chanting and taking pictures of the event. (RELATED: Students Sue University For Allowing ‘Jew Exclusion Zone’ During Violent Pro-Palestinian Encampment)

#HappeningNow American Flags set ABLAZE by Pro Palestine protesters in Washington Square Park on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/uAoAVnjKsF — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 4, 2024

Protesters were then seen storming the streets of Manhattan chanting “Revolution! Revolution!” as some held flares while others held Palestinian flags.

“Revolution! Revolution!” – chant Pro-palestine protesters during “Flood Manhattan on July 4th” march as they light up flares in NYC. Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/SwvuG7jHG3 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 5, 2024

“Death to All Kings” reads picture of Trump placed on top of burning American flag during Independence day protest by Pro-palestine groups in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/pU5dw2BWkp — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 5, 2024

Protesters were also caught on camera setting off smoke bombs and flares to block city viewers from watching the celebratory fireworks.

#NOW Pro-palestine protesters set off smoke bombs and flares to block view of FIREWORKS for crowds gathered In Chelsea viewing area for Independence day in NYC. pic.twitter.com/TNlrzklk7V — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 5, 2024

It is unclear how many arrests were made by authorities, however, multiple arrests were caught on camera as protesters shouted “Oink Oink Piggy Piggy” at New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials.