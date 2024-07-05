WBC Expels Ryan Garcia For Taking Things A Little Too Far

The chickens have finally come home to roost!

Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), made the announcement Thursday that fighter Ryan Garcia has been expelled from their brand following the 25-year-old seemingly going on a rant that featured the N-word and referenced the Ku Klux Klan. (RELATED: Joey Chestnut Crushes Hot Dog Eating Contest At Texas Army Base With An Incredible 57 Glizzies In 5 Minutes)

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization,” wrote Sulaiman on Twitter. “We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan’s well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

The WBC made the announcement not much longer following Garcia purportedly using the N-word and stating that he was the “KKK” while having a talk on X Spaces that just went way too far. There were multiple voices included on the podcast and George Floyd also got brought up — Floyd was killed in 2020 by Minneapolis police.

LISTEN:

Ryan Garcia: ‘I hate n*ggers, I’m anti-black, I’m the KKK. Hey, let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and go kill that n*gger again’… I can’t believe this is who ppl were dying on a hill for? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/cT5P7TKP0L — The 505 🥊 (@the505way) July 4, 2024

I’m sorry. Actually, I don’t care. Ryan Garcia is a friggin’ idiot.

I don’t understand how you have millions of dollars, all this fame, just a perfect setup in life and you wanna screw it all up for … this?

What a dummy.